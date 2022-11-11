e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMT stops free rides for police personnel

Navi Mumbai: NMMT stops free rides for police personnel

According to notice issued by the transport agency of the city, the state has stopped paying special grants for free rides. Thus they too have stopped free rides for police personnel from November 1.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: NMMT stops free rides for police personnel | Representational Image
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport has stopped faring buses for police personnel from November 1. The NMMT used to provide free rides to the police personnel travelling to Mumbai, Thane and within Navi Mumbai.

According to notice issued by the transport agency of the city, the state has stopped paying special grants for free rides.

As per the state government notification issued in April 2022, since all the police departments in Thane, Thane Rural, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Raigad are providing their own vehicle and thus the state government stopped special grants for free commuting of police officials and personnel.

Accordingly, NMMT issued a notice and stopped free commuting for police personnel from November 1. 

