Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Accuses Shiv Sena UBT For Allegedly Using Dummy EVMs To Woo Voters, 2 Held | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Kanjurmarg police have detained two party workers of UBT Shiv Sena on the voting day who were allegedly using a dummy EVMs to demonstrate on 'how to vote'. The opposition party-BJP-told the police that the EVMs were being used for malpractices and corrupt activities to woo the voters.

The matter was first reported by a BPJ leader. He tweeted on ‘X’, previously known as Twitter, saying UBT Shiv Sena members Sanjay Raut and Sunil Raut were found involved in “corrupt practices outside their polling station at Bhandup Goan.” The BJP leader then informed the Kanjurmarg police officials who reached the spot to verify details.

According to police officials, two of UBT Shiv Sena’s workers were allegedly demonstrating voting using a dummy EVM, almost 200 meters away from the poll booth. However, as per the allegation, the duo were while demonstrating also asking voters to vote for their party.

“They were using fake EVM machine with name of Sanjay Dina Patil and Mashal,” said the BJP leader. UBT candidate Sanjay Dina Patil was contesting against BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha in the said jurisdiction which falls under Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency.

“A dummy EVM was kept outside the 100-metre mandatory radius of the polling booth. It was there for educational purpose, for the people who do not know how to cast their vote,” said Sunil Raut to the media. The allegations are yet to be verified by the Election Commission officials, police said. “The EC officials will verify details and accordingly FIR will be registered if required. We have detained two people,” said an official.