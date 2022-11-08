Proud moment for Navi Mumbai: NMMT receives award in 'City with Best Public Transport' category in Kochi | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) received an award in the 'City with the Best Public Transport System' category at the 15th Urban Mobility India Conference held at Kochi.

The Institute of Urban Transport (India) under the Ministry of Housing and UrbanAffairs, Government of India conducted the three days event from November 4 to 6 which all states, metros, railways, and local transportundertakings participated.

Ahmedabad awarded for most sustainable transport system

NMMT Transport Manager Yogesh Kaduskar received the award from the Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan and the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Kaushal Kishore on the last day of the event.

Every year, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India awards transport undertakings for sustainable transport development in 12 categories.

While Navi Mumbai bagged the award for the city with the best public transport system for its modernised and sustainable city bus service, Ahmedabad was awarded for being the city with the most sustainable transport system for its Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS).

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar appreciated all the officers and staff of NMMT for this award of honour and expressed the opinion that the faithful cooperation shown by the traveling public towards the initiative has a big role in this award.

Initiatives by NMMT

On a daily operation, the transport wing of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), NMMT has taken a number of initiatives like the maximum use of buses running on eco-friendly fuel, implementation of 100% eco-friendly buses on Saturdays, and Sundays and publicholidays, cashless ticket sales increased by 04 times in last 06 month period, successful implementation of Integrated TransportManagement System (ITMS) to provide passenger services to the traveling public in an efficient and convenient manner, smooth operation of e-buses by fully trained drivers and others.

“Considering all these aspects, NMMT’s initiative qualified in the City with the Best Public Transport System category for the next round, and the project was presented in New Delhi on 20 October 2022,” said a senior civic official from NMMT. He added that the NMMTinitiative received recognition as the National First Award in the category of 'City with the Best Public Transport System'.

Apart from Navi Mumbai, NMMT runs its buses for Thane, Kalyan, Mumbai and Panvel area. NMMT undertaking has 567 buses catering to 1,80,000 passengers daily and operating on 74 routes. Of the 567 buses, NMMT has 180 electric buses and 133 CNG buses.

NMMT Bus Tracker Mobile Application: Real-time data and information is available to the citizen for journey planning, and the expected time of arrival of buses through the NMMT Mobile Tracker application. It reduces waiting time at the bus stops for commuters.

