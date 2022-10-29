Navi Mumbai: NMMC revamps old NMMT buses into “Football Chitrarath” of FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup

NMMC revamps old NMMT buses into “Football Chitrarath” of FIFA Women's Under 17 World Cup. |

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the FIFA Women's Under 17 World Cup tournament finale, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is leaving no stone unturned to popularise the event. The civic body has turned old NMMT buses into informative centres for the ongoing tournament. They are named “Football Chitrarath”.

Navi Mumbai is one of the host cities for the enthralling tournament. A total of five league matches were played on Oct 12, 15 and 18 while two quarter finals were held on Oct 21. Now, the final match will be played today at the Dr D Y Patil stadium in Nerul.

The Football Chitrarath or Football Chariot has complete details of the match, pictorial information about the special initiatives taken by the NMMC and eye-catching panels displaying information about the performance of the teams. Similarly, video jingles are also being played.

Bus is moving across the NMMC areas

The attractively designed bus is moving across the NMMC areas and spreading information regarding the international tournament among the citizens.

Agasti Enterprises has designed the bus under the guidance of civic chief Rajesh Narvekar, Deputy Commissioner of the Sports and Cultural Department Somnath Potre, and NMMT manager Yogesh Kaduskar. A senior civic official informed that the bus is getting a good response from the citizens, especially the youth of Navi Mumbai.

The civic body carried out a number of works to give the city a new look for the FIFA tournament. It installed football murals in various parts of the city, erected football sculptures at important squares and released air balloons to spread FIFA's fame.

Similarly, extensive publicity has also been carried out about football in schools and colleges on the occasion of world competitions. In addition, a special jingle in Marathi and Hindi language was released, too.