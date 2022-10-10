FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Where to book tickets at the venue, online

India is set to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup contested by 16 teams from October 11 to 30.

The offline ticket sales have begun in Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai.

Price

The tickets for India’s first FIFA women’s competition—priced at Rs 100 and Rs 200—can be purchased offline at the respective box-office locations as mentioned below:

Bhubaneswar—Gate 4A, Kalinga Stadium, Bidyut Marg, Nuasashi, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar, Odisha – 751012

Goa—Fatorda Sports Complex, Near Swimming Pool, Fatorda, Margao, Goa – 403601

Navi Mumbai—Bhimashankar Parking Ground, Bank of India Colony, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400706

The box-office locations will be operational between 11 am to 6 pm on non-matchdays and from 11 am till the commencement of the second half of the second match on matchdays.

The online sale of tickets is also operational and the same can be purchased from fifa.com/tickets .

Payment mode

Payment is accepted via all methods—card, net banking, UPI and cash (only for offline purchases from box-office). In each transaction, maximum 10 tickets can be purchased.

For spectators, gates at the three stadiums (Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar; Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa; DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai) will open from 2:30 PM IST, which is two hours prior to start of the first match on matchdays.

Further, children below 18 years of age must always be accompanied by an adult while at the venue and those below 2 years old will not require a ticket for entry into the stadiums.

Accessibility tickets are also available in two categories:

Wheelchair User: for fans who depend on a wheelchair Easy Access Standard: for fans who are not dependent on a wheelchair but require seating with minimal step access.

Accessibility tickets can be requested over the phone +91-8657019359 or via email (contact@india2022wwc.com) on a first-come, first-served basis and require proof of eligibility.

Every matchday of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will see two games being played with the first one scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm IST and the second at 8 pm IST.