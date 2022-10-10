FIFA women's U-17 World Cup: All you need to know about age-group showpiece event Teams, Schedule, Groups, Format, Venues, India squad, When, Where to watch LIVE on TV, Online

U-17 World Cup | Photo: FIFA

One of the least fancied sides in the tournament, India will begin as clear underdogs in their FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup opening match against the mighty USA on Tuesday.

India had booked an automatic berth in the age-group showpiece as hosts and they are one of the three debutants in the tournament along with fellow Group A side Morocco and Tanzania (Group D).

The tournament, which is hosted by India, was scheduled to take place in 2020, before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the second time that India hosts a FIFA tournament after the men's 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, and the first time that India hosts a FIFA women's football tournament.

Spain are the defending champions, having won their first title in 2018.

Every #U17WWC champion. 🤩



In two days, a new journey to World Cup glory begins in India! 🙌 #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/j7iysvNhMy — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 9, 2022

When

The event will take place from October 11-30

Teams:

The tournament will feature 16 national teams divided into four groups.

Group A: India, USA, Morocco, Brazil

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China PR

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France

Venues:

The games will be played across three host cities. Navi Mumbai, Goa and Bhubaneswar will host all the group matches, while the knockout fixtures will be played at Goa and Navi Mumbai, with the later also staging the final.

Format:

The 16 teams are divided into to four groups, with the top 2 teams qualifying for the Quarter-finals. Four winners from the Last-8 will enter the semi-finals. The winner of the semi-finals will face of in the finals on October 30 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey

India fixtures:

11 October: India vs USA – 8 pm IST

14 October: India vs Morocco – 8 pm IST

17 October: Brazil vs India – 8 pm IST

Where to watch?

All matches of will be broadcast live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD in India.

Live streaming:

Voot Select app