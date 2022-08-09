Navi Mumbai: NMMT to upgrade its IITMS system after 5 years for convenience of passengers

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) will soon introduce an option to buy tickets using any bank debit and credit card on its buses. The civic chief Abhijit Bangar has directed the Transport Manager of NMMT to develop a system where commuters can purchase the NMMT travel ticket with the card available to him, even if he has a debit or credit card from any bank.

At present, commuters have options to buy tickets in cash, by scanning QR codes and National Common Mobility Card. The civic transport wing has tied up with Pe Phone for receiving payment for issuing tickets.

Currently, NMMT has 250 machines for use of the National Common Mobility Card and it is used on 25 percent of the vehicles in the NMMT’s fleet. The municipal commissioner Bangar directed that the machine should be made available to 100 percent buses on a priority basis.

The civic chief Bangar directed the transport manager to develop a system to buy tickets from any bank debit and credit card. He also inspected the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System (IITMS) that NMMT uses for bus tracking and suggested an upgrade. The system was developed in 2017 and it has already received a number of awards at the state and national levels.

Bangar suggested that necessary changes should be made to the NMMT passenger application to make it more user-friendly and its layout should be attractive.

Now, the civic transport undertaking will analyse the load factor of each date, route-wise, and ferry-wise to improve the services. At present, the load factor is being calculated manually by recording the details on paper. Now, the commissioner has directed to make necessary changes so that it should be available only through the IITMS system. Passenger load factor, or load factor, measures the capacity utilization of public transport services like airlines, passenger railways, and intercity bus services. It is generally used to assess how efficiently a transport provider fills seats and generates fare revenue.

