Navi Mumbai: NMMT introduces new route 16 between Belapur station and Nhava village via Ulwe node

The first bus will be available at Nhava Gaon at 7 am and 8 am at the Belapur railway station.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
NMMT bus | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has introduced a new route number 16 between Belapur railway station to Nhava village via Kharkopar railway station in Ulwe on August 6. There have been a lot of demands from students and working people for the new service.

At present, the civic transport wing will depute two air-conditioned electric buses. The first bus will be available at Nhava Gaon at 7 am and 8 am at the Belapur railway station.

Similarly, the last service will be available at 8.30 pm in Nhava Gaon and 5.32 pm at the Belapur railway station. The frequency of the service from Nhava village will be one hour in the morning. Similarly, it will be available at a one-hour frequency from Belapur station in the evening. The fare between the places will be Rs 35 from one side.

The stoppages are Diwale Gaon, Reti Bunder, Motha Ulwa, Vahal, Shagun, Urban Health Post (Ulwe node), Bamandongri railway station, Prabhat Heights, Sector 17 Ulwe Node, Kharkopar station, Sewri Nhava Sheva bridge and Nhava Village.

article-image

