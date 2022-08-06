e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai civic body removes banner at traffic signal after activists raised a complaint

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Collage of pictures before and after the hoarding was taken down | Amit Srivastava

After a civic activist complained regarding an illegal banner blocking the traffic signal along the Palm Beach road in Vashi, the civic administration swung into action and removed the banner within a day.

Civic activist BN Kumar raised the illegal banner issues with the civic body chief Abhijit Bangar and the police pointing out that a hoarding conveying birthday greetings to a former MLA by his followers has blocked the view of the signal at Kopri junction on Palm Beach Marg.

In his mail to Bangar, he questioned how did the civic body grant permission for such hoarding [to be put up] that blocked the signal and the traffic.

“Since the traffic signal is blocked due to a banner, the traffic police will punish motorists if they break the signal and unwittingly,” said Kumar.

The civic chief Bangar responded to the email immediately and marked the mail to Deputy Commissioners in charge of License and Zones 1 and 2. The banner was removed within 24 hours.

However, Kumar pointed out that there are many such junctions where temporary hoardings block traffic signals and NMMC and the police should jointly inspect the sites before granting permissions.

“With the civic election round the corner, celebrations by many politicians and their followers could put up hoardings all across the city," said Kumar.

