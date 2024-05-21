Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No Serious Offence Or Violence, Completely Peaceful Voting Across Seats', Says City Police Jt Commissioner | Representational Image

Mumbai: On Monday, voting took place in the six constituencies of Mumbai: North, North West, North East, North Central, South Central, and South Lok Sabha constituencies. According to the Mumbai police, no serious or untoward incidents occurred across the city, and the overall voting process was completed peacefully. However, Mumbai Police registered cases against three individuals on May 19 for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, stated, "No serious offence or violence. Completely peaceful election except for a few complaints of MCC (Model Code of Conduct) violations and other incidents in which necessary legal actions are taken and being compiled."

According to a source, an incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the DN Nagar police station, where a clash broke out between Shiv Sena (Shinde) workers and the police. However, the police have not confirmed the incident. Sheetal Mhatre, a leader of Shiv Sena, stated, "The police detained our worker Altaf Pevekar and later released him.

The three violating code of conduct cases were filed at JJ Marg Police Station, DN Nagar Police Station, and Kurar Police Station on May 19. The JJ Marg police registered a case against a person for appealing to vote based on religion at the entrance of Sabu Siddiqui Hospital in Dongri.

The police identified the person who put up the poster at the hospital gate and subsequently served him a notice to appear for a police investigation. The case was filed under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and section 128 (maintenance of secrecy of voting) of the Representation of the People Act.

Another case was filed at DN Nagar Police Station against Mohsin Haider (56) for promoting and encouraging votes in favour of candidates of a political party through social media even after the campaign period ended. A notice has been issued to the accused under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 128 (maintenance of secrecy of voting) of the Representation of the People Act was also added to the FIR.

The third incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Kurar area. A 53-year-old woman from Kurar Appapada was detained for possessing liquor. Four bottles of whiskey were seized from the woman. This action was taken by a team of the local flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) with the help of Kurar Police.