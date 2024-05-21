Mumbai News: MCOCA Court Acquits 3 In Gold Snatching Case

Representative Imga e |

The Thane’s MCOC court acquitted a trio, who were arrested by the Thane police just on the basis of previous history of the accused. The court held that the prosecution as well as the investigating machinery had terribly failed to prove the alleged charge of robbery, which was levelled against the three.

According to the prosecution’s case, the trio were arrested in 2016, for allegedly assaulting a passerby physically and committing a robbery in Thane. The police’s version claimed that Sadik Khan, Rijwan Shaikh and Javed Bagwan, in December 2016, had cornered the victim, publicly assaulted him and had snatched his gold chain. Police claim that Sadik had allegedly swallowed the chain and escaped the spot. The prosecution had examined total 10 witnesses in the case.

The defence counsel for the accused, while pointing out prosecution's loop holes, maintained that the very fact that chain was swallowed, could have been proved only through an x-ray film, however to the reason’s best known to the police, they have failed to produce the same before the court.

The defence also claimed that the entire arrest of the three accused was just on the basis of old criminal antecedents and that no strong evidence was produced, to show the accused’s role in the present case.

The court after going through the evidence, held,”In order to sum up, the prosecution as well as witnesses failed to prove the alleged charge of robbery. The investigation machinery failed to collect the material showing involvement of accused in the alleged crime of robbery. Thus, in first place, it can be said that the prosecution witnesses have failed to prove the alleged charge beyond all reasonable doubt.”