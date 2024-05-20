Mumbai: Bombay HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Pandharinath Amberkar In Journalist Shashikant Warishe's Murder Case |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently rejected bail plea of Pandharinath Amberkar, who is accused of killing journalist Shashikant Warishe February 6, 2023 allegedly for opposing a central refinery project in Ratnagiri district alleging environmental violations.

The court noted that “prima facie” Amberkar’s involvement can be seen. “The prosecution case clearly shows that the Applicant is an influential person having contacts with politicians. If the Applicant is released on bail, there is a likelihood of the Applicant influencing the witnesses. Therefore, considering the circumstances on record, no case is made out for grant of bail,” Justice Madhav Jamdar said.

Amberkar was arrested on February 7 last year for allegedly ramming his SUV in Warshi’s scooter and then running over him. He was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and destroying evidence. He was also booked under the Maharashtra Media Persons and Media Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2017.

Warishe worked with a local Marathi newspaper Mahanagari Times and had been covering issues related to the setting up of the Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL) in Barsu, a project which had faced stiff opposition from locals. Ratnagiri police claimed that Amberkar immediately fled from the spot. Locals rushed Warishe to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.