Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Clash Between Congress And BJP Workers In Sion; 2 Cong Members Booked | Representational Image

Mumbai: On Monday, the voting day for the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai, a clash between Congress and BJP workers was reported in the Sion area. According to the Sion police the incident happened outside near Little Angel School - which had voting booths for the area.

It started when one party worker named Shrinivas Erva from BJP, was helping a senior citizen in a wheelchair to reach his booth. A local congress worker named Ajaz allegedly asked Shrinivas why he was helping him, suspecting some ulterior motive behind it.

In the FIR, registered by a BJP worker Omprakash Jaiswal (59), he said that Ajaz along with a man named Shakil, created ruckus over their assistance to senior citizens to reach the polling booths. Jaiswal, in his statement said, the congress workers allegedly manhandled them and threatened to kill them.

A senior police in Sion said, “We have registered a case against Shakil and Ajaz but they are yet to identified. The probe has been initiated in the matter.” In the FIR, police have booked the two under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation with death threat) of the Indian Penal Code.