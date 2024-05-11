Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mahayuti And Sena (UBT) Workers Clash In Sambhaji Nagar

The political environment heated up in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on the last day of the campaigning for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Hundreds of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena workers were seen sloganeering against each other on the roads.

UBT leader Ambadas Danve showed an empty liquor bottle and alleged that Shiv Sena candidate Sandipan Bhumre has the business of liquor.

Danve also teased MNS workers, who were campaigning for Bhumre, showing Rs200 notes and shouting, “Donshe-Manse” and “Bhar dupari ghe supari”. MNS workers responded by showing Rs20 notes to Danve and his supporters.

UBT's Chandrakant Khaire is pitted against Bhumre in Sambhaji Nagar constituency. Since morning both the candidates and their party MLAs have been conducting rallies in different parts of the constituency. In the afternoon, both party workers came face to face and started sloganeering against each other.

While speaking to media Danve said, “Shiv Sena candidates has two liquor shops. He is into the liquor business. I want to ask whether Sambhaji Nagar citizens want drinking water or liquor?”

Danve added, “We are campaigning for our party candidate, but for whom the MNS is campaigning? There is BJP's coal into the MNS engine, it has taken money from BJP, and now we are giving them Rs200.”

“We don't want to create tension on the road but I warn ruling parties not to show finger on us, otherwise we will break it,” he added.

Reacting to Danve's allegation, Bhumre said, “The allegations are old now. I had already reacted to this issue after filing my affidavit. They will get an answer on June 4.”

Another MLA of Shiv Sena, Sanjay Shirsat, said, “UBT leaders may fall short of supporters and workers for the campaign. That is why they are creating ruckus on roads.”