The Assistant Commissioner of PMC Suvarna Dakhne went to her house and felicitated her by presenting her with a letter of honour.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 10:27 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: PMC honors Richa Krishnakant Darekar for clearing CDS exam | FPJ
Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration felicitated Richa Krishnakant Darekar, a resident of Panvel for clearing the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination earlier this month and getting selected for the post of Lieutenant in the Indian Army. 

The Assistant Commissioner of PMC Suvarna Dakhne went to her house and felicitated her by presenting her with a letter of honour. Law Department Head Priyanka Patil, and Public Relations Officer Varsha Kulkarni were present on this occasion.

Ms Darekar did her schooling up to 8th at Shishu Mandir in Khopoli and from 8th to 12th at Barnes High School in Panvel. She has won district and state-level gold medals in fencing and is a national-level athlete. 

Speaking about her performance PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “Richa Darekar has made us proud by getting appointed as the first woman lieutenant officer in Panvel city and achieved great success with her talent. We are proud and happy about this challenging and proud performance. The corporation congratulates her and respects her qualities and achievements.”

