Navi Mumbai: Citizens, former opposition leader oppose public toilet coming up in garden in Panvel | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The former leader of the opposition Pritam Mhatre has demanded the removal of unnecessary toilets from gardens. Mhatre cited two public toilets being constructed between 100 meters distances. He met the municipal commissioner of Panvel, Ganesh Deshmukh and demanded to cancel one of the toilet projects.

According to Mhatre, beautification work is underway at plot numbers 56 and 57 in sector 3 in New Panvel. Surprisingly, a public toilet being constructed here is hardly 100 meters away from another one near Sadar Garden.

Even the locals are opposing the public toilet. They are alleging that citizens' tax-paid money is not being used properly. A new toilet in the garden will take up the unnecessary space, claimed residents.

Prabhakar Kamble, PWP leader of New Panvel, complained about the matter to former Opposition Leader Mhatre along with local citizens. After discussing the matter Mhatre visited the site and discussed it with the citizens.