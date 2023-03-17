Navi Mumbai: PMC gets two sewer suction cum jetting machines with 10,500 litre daily capacity

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has bought two recycler sewer suction cum jetting machines with a capacity of 10,500 liters for daily cleaning of sewage lines in the municipal area. Both the machines are advanced and cleaning of sewerage lines can now be done more efficiently.

According to PMC, the vehicles with the installed machine are capable of removing choked sludge (choke up) in 150 to 200-diameter sewer lines. The vehicles include hydraulic vacuum and high pressure-high flow water jetting pumps and safety features.

“These vehicles are capable of evacuating approximately 6 to 8 meters of chamber sewage, liquid slurry, sludge and other materials by creating a vacuum depending on the specific gravity of the sewage,” said Sachin Pawar, DMC of the Solid Waste Management Department.

He added, “The sludge accumulated in the tank of the vehicle will be taken to the desired location and emptied by gravity, pressure discharge. The system of reprocessing (recycling) the bad water is included in these vehicles. Due to this, the water collected from cleaning will be reused.”