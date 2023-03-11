Panvel: CIDCO and PMC exchange MoU of service charges and infrastructure facilities | FPJ

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement for the transfer to levy service charges or taxes and transfer of infrastructure facilities on January 10 in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Now, PMC will collect taxes in areas developed by CIDCO and also maintain civic facilities.

On this occasion, Manukumar Srivastava, Chief Secretary (Maharashtra), Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister's Office), Shrikar Pardeshi, Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, Ganesh Deshmukh, Commissioner Panvel Municipal Corporation among others were present.

CIDCO has developed New Panvel (E) and (W), Kalundre, Taloja, Kalamboli, Navade, Kamothe and Kharghar nodes with infrastructure facilities in Navi Mumbai. After the formation of PMC, the process of transferring of these nodes and their infrastructure facilities to PMC has been completed.

“This will provide access to citizens to high-quality civic amenities with ease. CIDCO has developed self-sufficient nodes in the Panvel Municipal Corporation area with an emphasis on all amenities, services and facilities and henceforth the Panvel Municipal Corporation will be responsible for providing these facilities smoothly and uninterruptedly," said Chief Minister Shinde.

“The transfer of services from CIDCO to PMC will contribute to the financial viability of the corporation and help them in smooth future planning for the betterment of citizens," said Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, of Maharashtra.

After completion of the transfer process, CIDCO MD and Vice-chairman Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, "CIDCO being a town planning authority has always prioritized the development of high-quality infrastructure in the cities, accordingly these facilities have been now transferred to Panvel Municipal Corporation. Henceforth CIDCO will scale new heights in urban development & explore new areas for development.”

CIDCO has already stopped collecting service charges from November 1, 2022, in the PMC area.

Now, PMC is responsible for the development and maintenance of above mentioned nodes.