Navi Mumbai: PMC Covers Drainage Cover In Kharghar After Issue Raised By Shiv Sena UBT |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) repaired the drain cover at sector 11 in Kharghar which was posing a risk for motorists. Gurunath Patil, the Shiv Sena (UBT) city president had raised the issue with the corporation.

Issue Raised By Shiv Sena UBT City President

The drain cover was damaged over the period along the road at sector 11 in front of Shivshambho Society in Kharghar. There was a possibility of an accident. “I have received complaints from residents and I visited the spot and found it dangerous,” said Patil. He added that he raised the issue with officials of PMC and they got it repaired on Tuesday.

Residents of the area expressed happiness and appreciated the work done by Patil after the drain was repaired. “Not only was it posing risks for motorists, but there was also the possibility of flowing gutter water,” said a resident.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)