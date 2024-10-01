Navi Mumbai: PETA India Requests CM Eknath Shinde To Rename Mutton Street To 'Ahimsa Marg' Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti

PETA India submits letter to CM Eknath Shinde, requesting the renaming of Mumbai’s Mutton Street to ‘Ahimsa Marg’ in honor of Mahatma Gandhi ahead of Gandhi Jayanti | https://resources.peta.org

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India sent a letter to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde requesting that he rename Mumbai’s Mutton Street to “Ahimsa Marg” in a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti, observed on 2nd October, is also globally recognised as the International Day of Non-Violence. In the letter, PETA India notes that the street name has a colonial past and is associated with the meat trade, which contradict Gandhiji’s values of non-violence and vegetarian eating.

“Renaming Mutton Street to ‘Ahimsa Marg’ would be a wonderful tribute to Gandhiji’s memory that would remind the public to respect all animals in the heart of Mumbai,” said PETA India Manager of Vegan Projects Dr Kiran Ahuja. “PETA India encourages everyone to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy daily by choosing healthy and delicious plant foods.”

In the letter, PETA India points out that “The renaming might also discourage the presence of stolen goods in the area – it is rumoured that such items end up there and the street is known locally as Chor Bazaar – and attract vegan food hawkers and other vegan businesses, which would encourage tourists and locals alike to frequent the site.”

The letter quotes Gandhiji as saying, “To my mind the life of a lamb is no less precious than that of a human being. I hold that the more helpless a creature, the more entitled it is to protection by man from the cruelty of man.”

The letter further mentioned that killing animals for meat causes violence on a massive scale. Chickens are often shackled upside down before their throats are slit, and goats are forcefully pinned down while their throats are cut with knives. Cows and buffaloes are crammed into vehicles in such large numbers their bones often break before they’re dragged off to a slaughterhouse, and pigs are stabbed in the heart as they scream. On the decks of fishing boats, fish suffocate or are cut open while they’re still alive.