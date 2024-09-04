'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage

Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts | Instagram

We all like customising our phone covers and at times even finding quirky designs to stand out. While you might have come across or even personally tried these cases featuring cartoon characters, popular phrases and meme elements, it is shocking to find someone using a phone cover that has ants trapped inside it.

Wait, what? In a cruel incident, a woman was seen using a phone cover which carried live ants trapped inside a maze-like plastic frame.

A video which is going viral on social media brought the incident forward and left netizens shocked and concerned over the cruel act of the woman to trap live ants inside her phone case so casually.

Watch video

The woman was seen speaking on the phone while holding her hand casually on her strange phone case. The footage which is going viral and widely being circulated online is undated, however, it shows a woman using a phone cover which carries more than a dozens ants moving inside a frame.

Netizens triggered by ant farm-themed phone cover

"This woman has an art farm as her phone case...why?" asked the Instagram page which posted the video online. The visuals were uploaded online in August and they have already caught the attention of thousands of internet users. Netizens were triggered by looking at how the woman used the phone case filled with live ants trapped inside it.

PETA takes note of viral video

PETA reacted to the post and wrote, "If those ants are real, we’re totally buggin’. Can’t believe we have to say this, but please keep ants out of your phone cases." This comment as a result of an outrage on social media with respect to the weird phone case being used by the woman.

Comments surface condemning cruel act

"That’s animal cruelty," people said while condemning the act. "That's ridiculous and cruel," they added while alongside describing the phone case idea to be really disturbing.