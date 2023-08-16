Navi Mumbai: Paresh Thakur Demands Waiver Of Property Tax For Ex-Servicemen

Paresh Thakur Demands Waiver Of Property Tax For Ex-Servicemen | File

Former House Leader of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Paresh Thakur met the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and demanded that ex-servicemen and their widows should be given a 100 percent exemption from property tax. On this occasion, BJP district general secretary and former corporator Nitin Patil, Kharghar BJP worker Kiran Patil, Colonel Amarjit Singh Wadhawan, Commander Puranchand Chaudhary, Shiv Prasad Thapliyal, Gaje Singh, ex-serviceman Vijay Jagtap etc. were present with him.

Thakur said that the soldiers spent their entire lives for the protection of the country. They must get due respect in our society after their retirement. But looking at the financial situation of some ex-servicemen, it has been found that they have to face many problems. In such a case, giving a 100% exemption from the property tax levied by the corporation to ex-servicemen and their widows for performing their national duty will give them great relief and they will be truly honoured for successfully performing their national duty.

“I have requested the municipal commissioner that necessary steps should be taken to give 100 percent exemption from the property tax levied by the corporation to ex-servicemen and widows of ex-servicemen,” said Thalur.

"We will correspond and follow up with the government regarding the said demand. Also, we are going to set up node-wise camps like Kharghar, Panvel, Kalamboli, Kamothe, and other areas to get the number of ex-servicemen," said the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.