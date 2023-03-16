Navi Mumbai: PAPs demand that new settlement areas be named after old villages

Representative | FPJ

The project-affected persons (PAPs) of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) have requested the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to name their new settlement areas after the name of their old villages.

They say that they lost their lands for the airport but their identities should be intact.

Sameer Keni, divisional president of BJP Vadghar Panchayat Samiti said that CIDCO acquired lands in Chinchpada, Kolhe Kopar, Pargaon, Ovale, Kombadbhuje, and Ulwe villages for airport projects.

Villagers have been given 22.5 percent of developed land of the total land surrendered by villagers as compensation.

Loss of identity

"Now, the names of areas where developed lands have been given are different and villagers believe that this will cause a loss of their identity," he said.

Keni said that he discussed the issue with Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi.

“The villagers' addresses on their ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and bank passbooks are that of their villages. However, the newly built colonies are not named after the old villages, making it difficult for citizens to identify their addresses. The villagers are requesting that the new colonies be named after their old villages,” said Keni