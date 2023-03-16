Navi Mumbai: Innerwheel Club of Panvel holds health camp on international women’s day | Amit Srivastava

On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, a health check-up camp was organized for women at Patwardhan Hospital in the city in association with the Innerwheel Club of Panvel and the Rotary Club of Panvel.

Free of cost tests

A number of medical tests like mammography, pap smear, bone density, CBC ENT, and blood pressure were conducted free of cost.

Apart from the health camp, Mata Palak (mother-child) Melawa and Haldikunku ceremony were organized in association with Innerwheel Club of Panvel, AP Bhoir Vidyalaya of Ryat Shikshan Sanstha and Raghunath Shet Jitekar Junior College Dapoli-Pargaon.

Social worker Archana Paresh Thakur, President of Innerwheel Club of Panvel Sanjivani Malvankar, District Extension Service Coordinator Dr Shobhana Palekar, Sarpanch Prashanthi Prakash Daur, Sangeeta Prakash Jitekar, School Principal Pushpalata Thakur along with women section were present.

School students performed a dance

On this occasion, school students performed a dance on violence against women and how to fight it. Chhaya Shelke of Manashakti Centre guided the women present on the subject of parenting.

Furthermore, a member of the Innerville Club of Panvel Adv. Sujata Chavan gave information on women's rights.

