Navi Mumbai: 2 bike borne assailants shoot builder dead in broad daylight in Nerul | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: In broad daylight, a real estate developer was shot dead in Nerul on Wednesday. Three rounds of bullet were fired at the deceased, said police. Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe formed multiple police teams to investigate the incident.

The deceased was identified as Savjibhai Patel and he was in real estate business. He was going to Nerul's Ambika Darshan Society in his car when he was shot. The incident took place near Apna Bazar in sector 6 in Nerul around.

While talking to the media, Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police (crime) said that the police control room received a call around 4.45 pm regarding of bullet firing at a car in Nerul. “When the police team reached the spot, they found a body inside the car,” said Kale. He added that they also found three bullet shells at the incident site.

“The initial investigation revealed that the deceased was attached to real estate business and he resided in Navi Mumbai,” said Kale. He added that twounidentified persons came in a motorbike and shot at him and fled. The police are also checking CCTV footage of the area.

According to police, there might some property related issued that led to the incident.

The incident site is crowded area and adjoining to Sarsole bus depot of NMMT. There are hospitals and shops in the area. “We are gathering CCTV footage and trying to identify the bike borne miscreants,” said a senior police official.