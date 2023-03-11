Navi Mumbai: 2 CBSE schools start admission after former corporator's demand

Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) started the admission process for its two CBSE medium schools for the academic session 2023-24. The two schools are located in Koparkhairane and Seawoods. A total of 240 students will be given admission to the nursery in these two schools.

Bharat Jadhav, a former corporator from Seawoods met the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar over the delay in the admission process and also submitted his demand to start the process at the earliest.

Former corporator worried about admission, submits demands

Jadhav said that in most of the CBSE schools, the admission process starts by the end of December and is completed by March. However, there was a sign of the admission process in NMMC’s CBSE school. “There are only 240 seats in both CBSE schools while over 500 parents are waiting to get admission for their children. Since admission in most of the CBSE schools is closed, what will those parents will do if their children do not get admission in NMMC’s CBSE school,” said Jadhav, adding that if the process is completed on time, parents can look at other schools if they fail to secure admission in civic runs CBSE schools.

The civic chief Narvekar directed the education department to start the process immediately. The CBSE School sector 50 in Seawoods and sector 11 in Koparkhaiarne started receiving admission forms on March 10. “In both schools, there are 120 seats for nursery. There are three sections in each section,” said an official from NMMC’s Education department. The admission form must be filled in by the concerned school with all the documents by March 25, 2023.

Lottery System to be adapted in case of more admissions

Admission to the CBSE School is completely free and children must be 3 years old (as on 31st December 2023) for admission and residing within one km of the radius of the school. Priority will be given to the students living within the distance.

Parents have to submit their child's birth certificate, caste certificate, passport-size photograph, Aadhaar card, and father's residence proof for admission. Priority will be given to the students living within the distance. In case, there are more applications than the number of seats available, a lottery system will be adopted for admission.

There is a good response to the CBSE schools of NMMC. While the Koparkhairane CBSE school is being run by the municipal corporation and the school at Seawood is being run by a private organization called Akanksha.