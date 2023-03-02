e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Online admission in schools under RTE kick-started from March 1

Navi Mumbai: Online admission in schools under RTE kick-started from March 1

The online applications can be submitted till March 17, 2023.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Online admission in schools under RTE kick-started from March 1 | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The online process for admission in private schools, except minority schools, started under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on March 1 for the academic year 2023-24. The online applications can be submitted till March 17, 2023.

According to Section 12 (1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, for the academic year 2022-23, 25% reservation has been reserved for students belonging to disadvantaged groups and weaker sections in class 1 or pre-primary classes in recognized private primary schools excluding minority schools.

Read Also
Maharashtra: RTE Admissions to begin today in schools; students without Aadhar get 'temporary...
article-image

Parents can fill in the admission form on this portal. The guidelines for filling the admission form are given in the RTE 25% admission portal.

A separate email ID nmmcrte25@gmail.com has been created to address the problems faced by parents to fill RTE 25% online admission form by NMMC. The civic body has also allocated group-wise centre coordinators for help.  

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: TMC come up with 'No Horn' initiative to curb noise pollution

Thane: TMC come up with 'No Horn' initiative to curb noise pollution

Shiv Sena rift: Supreme Court hearing spills over to March 7

Shiv Sena rift: Supreme Court hearing spills over to March 7

Central Railway records 'best ever' freight loading between April and February

Central Railway records 'best ever' freight loading between April and February

Navi Mumbai: Online admission in schools under RTE kick-started from March 1

Navi Mumbai: Online admission in schools under RTE kick-started from March 1

Navi Mumbai: Tanker driver and cleaner held for assault of traffic cop in Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: Tanker driver and cleaner held for assault of traffic cop in Kalamboli