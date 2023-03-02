Navi Mumbai: Online admission in schools under RTE kick-started from March 1 | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The online process for admission in private schools, except minority schools, started under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on March 1 for the academic year 2023-24. The online applications can be submitted till March 17, 2023.

According to Section 12 (1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, for the academic year 2022-23, 25% reservation has been reserved for students belonging to disadvantaged groups and weaker sections in class 1 or pre-primary classes in recognized private primary schools excluding minority schools.

Parents can fill in the admission form on this portal. The guidelines for filling the admission form are given in the RTE 25% admission portal.

A separate email ID nmmcrte25@gmail.com has been created to address the problems faced by parents to fill RTE 25% online admission form by NMMC. The civic body has also allocated group-wise centre coordinators for help.