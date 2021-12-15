'Truly wonderful news': Aaditya Thackeray after BMC's 11 Mumbai Public Schools receive CBSE affiliation

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday congratulated the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after 11 of its Mumbai Public Schools received affiliation from CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education).

Taking to Twitter, the Worli MLA said this is "truly wonderful news", and added that the work has only begun yet.

"Our 11 Mumbai Public Schools of BMC have received affiliation from CBSE. This news is truly wonderful as it further strengthens our dream to provide quality education in BMC schools," Thackeray said.

He added, "I congratulate the entire team of the BMC education department that has worked on this. The work has only yet begun. We will ensure that schools match global standards. A special word of thanks to the CBSE board and Chairman Shri Manoj Ahuja ji for his kind support!"

The Maharashtra minister said as the Mumbai civic body is now working with SSC and CBSE boards, it also looks forward to "working with ICSE, Cambridge, and IB boards to provide a variety of quality, free education for every child learning in the BMC school".

"Our propositions to all the boards imparting education in BMC hold onto the ideals of quality education, a spirit of learning, learning the Marathi language, and the overall development of a child’s quest to dream big," he further said.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 07:46 PM IST