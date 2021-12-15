FPJ-Ed: Mumbai schools for classes 1-7 reopen amid Omicron threat - See Pics

After a gap of over than 20 months, primary and middle schools in the city have reopened for classes 1 - 7 students.

According to BMC data, a total of 2,034 schools from 1st to 7th come under the jurisdiction of BMC and have a total of 5,91,882 students. Atleast 1,902 schools will be starting operations from today in Mumbai.

Around 2,00,639 or 34 percent of students have got a consent letter from their parents to attend offline lectures.

Meanwhile, a total 20,212 of 21,310 employees have been vaccinated and one hundred percent complete disinfection of school buildings has been undertaken.

All schools of the corporation are provided with masks, thermal guns, plus oximeters for students, sodium hypochloride etc. for disinfection of the building. Has been supplied. An order to reopen the schools in the metropolis was issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Schools and other educational institutions were closed in March 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic and later online classes were started for students.

Atleast 1,902 schools will be starting operations from today in Mumbai. | FPJ photo

According to BMC data, a total of 2,034 schools from 1st to 7th come under the jurisdiction of BMC and have a total of 5,91,882 students | FPJ photo

Advertisement

Schools and other educational institutions were closed in March 2020 | FPJ photo

FPJ photo

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:14 PM IST