FPJ-Ed | Mumbai: Reopen schools for classes 1 to 7 from tomorrow, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed headmasters to reopen schools for classes 1 to 7 in Mumbai from tomorrow.

The state government had earlier decided to reopen primary schools in Mumbai from December 1, but later postponed it to December 15, in wake of the Omicron threat.

.@mybmc says schools for standard 1 to 7 to reopen from December 15

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/1NYDGtlVht — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 14, 2021

Earlier yesterday, schools for classes 1-7 reopened in Nashik city.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had cautioned that the virus is spreading fast and therefore there is a need to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol. He said there is also a need for a decision at the national level on whether a booster dose of the vaccine is required to curb the pandemic.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:59 PM IST