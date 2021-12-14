e-Paper Get App

Education

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 02:12 PM IST

FPJ-Ed | Mumbai: Reopen schools for classes 1 to 7 from tomorrow, says BMC

Sanjay Jog
Representative Image | Unsplash

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed headmasters to reopen schools for classes 1 to 7 in Mumbai from tomorrow.

The state government had earlier decided to reopen primary schools in Mumbai from December 1, but later postponed it to December 15, in wake of the Omicron threat.

Earlier yesterday, schools for classes 1-7 reopened in Nashik city.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had cautioned that the virus is spreading fast and therefore there is a need to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol. He said there is also a need for a decision at the national level on whether a booster dose of the vaccine is required to curb the pandemic.

