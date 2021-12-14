NMIMS: Admissions for B.Des. in Humanising Technology for 2022 Batch starts in December, Mumbai

The leading college for design education, SVKM's NMIMS School of Design, has begun accepting applications for its pioneering B.Des. (Humanising Technology) programme at its Mumbai campus, which is ranked fifth in Maharashtra and 23rd overall by Careers 360.

The AICTE-approved 4-year undergraduate programme combines technology, science, and business to provide a transdisciplinary approach to design education.

Students can explore their interests and enhance their abilities thanks to the interactive and experiential pedagogy provided by experienced academics and industry professionals.

As a forward-thinking School of Design, it also provides a comprehensive range of facilities, including state-of-the-art Wi-Fi studios, workshops, and well-equipped labs such as Tinkering, Rapid Prototyping, XR (extended reality), and Usability for a hands-on tinkering learning experience.

Long-term industry internships allow students to put what they've learned into practise.

The school differentiates itself with:

The unique, future ready design program in Humanising technology Highly qualified full-time faculty

Small student cohort ensuring intense learning engagement.

Students regularly win various international and national awards 100% placements in varied roles.

State of Art facilities in studios and labs Elaborating on the program, Prof. Manisha Phadke, Director, NMIMS School of Design, said, "Today, Design is blending with engineering enabled by cognitive and behavioural sciences, creating a union of design, engineering, and business.

With every progressive and competitive organization today, leveraging technology to improve their customer experience and engagement, there is no better time than today, for designers to humanise technology for seamless consumption. Boundaries have blurred, as designers increasingly need to work with several experts to realise a project. Therefore, design education needs to develop generalist design skills bolstered by domain-specific knowledge. Undergraduate programs should enable a path for individual discovery rather than conforming to streams that along the way may not interest them. " Admission process

A candidate interested in pursuing this 4-year program must have passed/appeared for the 10+2 or equivalent exam in any stream. Eligible candidates can then register here and appear for the Design Aptitude Test (NMIMS-DAT) which includes uploading portfolio, studio test and a personal interview.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 02:09 PM IST