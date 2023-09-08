Navi Mumbai: Panvel's Valivali Tribal Village Marches To Mantralaya To Reclaim Ancestral Lands From State Government Agency

The tribal of Valivali village in Panvel taluka staged a protest against a state government agency and marched towards the Mantralaya to reclaim their ancestral lands. | Amit Srivastava

The tribal of Valivali village in Panvel taluka staged a protest against a state government agency and marched towards the Mantralaya to reclaim their ancestral lands. They alleged that their lands were being taken over by government agencies.

According to villagers, for over half a century, the tribal families residing in Valivali village have depended on the agricultural lands in the area for their livelihoods. However, they alleged that a government agency’s recent claim of ownership over this tribal land has left the farmers fearing homelessness and sparked their demand for land recovery.

The aggrieved farmers have repeatedly sought the return of their lands through written correspondence with the state government. In response to these pleas, the revenue department issued orders, directing the government agency to return the land to its rightful owners, the tribal farmers.

However, the government agency continued their ownership, which left the residents infuriated, prompting them to take their demand to the streets. Under the leadership of former corporator Mahadev Madhe, they started the protest from Khanda Colony and moved towards Mantralaya.

Approximately 150 people participated in the protest march. Despite numerous appeals to the government to rectify the situation, their efforts have been met with disappointment. Madhe issued a warning that if their demands for land recovery are not met, future strong protests will be held.

