Navi Mumbai: CISF Personnel Held For Stalking School Girls In Vashi | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A 25-year-old CISF personnel was arrested by Vashi police for allegedly stalking school girls. The man also misbehaved with a few school girls and he was caught by citizens.

The man was identified as Suraj Kumar Jagat Ram and he has been taken into custody by the Vashi police.

A case was also registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Suraj Kumar, currently residing in the CISF colony in Vashi, was seen roaming near a school and attempting to engage with girls aged 13 to 16 after school hours. He has been doing it for 15 days and this had created a sense of fear among students.

Accused Booked Under POCSO

The accused was caught by residents when a girl identified Suraj Kumar in the vegetable market of Sector-9A. She promptly informed her parents, leading to his apprehension and subsequent handover to the Vashi police. In response, the police registered a case against Suraj Kumar under the POCSO section and took him into custody.

During the investigation, it was learnt that Suraj Kumar had stalked several school girls in the Vashi area and made inappropriate advances toward them. Presently, five schoolgirls from Vashi have filed complaints against him. Moreover, Suraj Kumar, a constable in the CISF, had faced suspension for misconduct within the CISF ranks a few days ago, and an internal inquiry into his actions has been initiated, said a police official from the Vashi Police Station.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Narrow Escape For Passengers After NMMT Bus Catches Fire In Kharghar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)