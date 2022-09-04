Navi Mumbai: Three more cases against arrested pastor of Seawoods church under POCSO

Photo: Representative Image

The Thane District Women and Child Welfare Department have filed three separate cases against pastor Rajkumar Yesudasan of Seawoods Church in Nerul for allegedly sexually abusing minor girls who were rescued from the church last month.

So far, four cases have been registered against pastor Yesudasan under POCSO for molestation and sexual abuse of minors.

In the first week of August, Thane District Women and Child Welfare Department rescued 45 children from an ashram school being run illegally at the Bethel Gospel Charitable Trust Church in Seawoods Sector 48 in Navi Mumbai. All the children are between the ages of 3 years and 18 years and were kept in unhygienic rooms. The children were rescued and sent to a children’s home in Ulhasnagar.

Initially, a 14-year-old girl complained of molestation in the church, where she was given shelter by the accused. Yesudasan was running the church illegally and had given shelter to minor girls brought in from different states.

The accused pastor, 50, is currently in judicial custody.

During its recent operation, the Department of Women and Child Welfare found and rescued two sisters aged 13 and 14, and another 10-year-old girl who had complained of sexual abuse by the pastor on the pretext of helping her.

On Friday, District Child Protection Officer Ramakrishna Reddy himself registered three separate cases of sexual abuse against pastor Yesudasan at the NRI police station.