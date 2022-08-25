Court remands Navi Mumbai pastor to 14-day judicial custody; nabbed for molesting minor | File Photo

A city court has remanded Pastor Rajkumar Yesudasan to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly sexually abusing minor girls in an illegal shelter home and school in the Seawoods area.

Yesudasan was arrested on August 12 by the NRI coastal police following a complaint registered by the Thane District Women and Child Development (WCD) Department.

In the first week of August, the WCD Department had rescued 45 children from an illegally-run ashram school at the Bethel Gospel Charitable Trust Church in Seawoods Sector 48. All the children were sent to a children’s home in Ulhasnagar.

Probe was launched into the a matter after a minor girl complained of molestation. An FIR was registered at NRI Coastal police and arrested Yesudasan, self-proclaimed pastor of the church.

The probe found that 45 boys and girls between the ages of 3 years and 18 years were kept in unhygienic rooms. The children were lodged in two small rooms in the ashram which also housed elderly, homeless and mentally challenged persons living on the street in the church.