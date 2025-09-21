 Mumbai News: BMC To Cultivate Mangrove Nurseries On 15 Acres In Borivali To Offset Versova-Bhayandar Sea Link Losses
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC To Cultivate Mangrove Nurseries On 15 Acres In Borivali To Offset Versova-Bhayandar Sea Link Losses

Mumbai News: BMC To Cultivate Mangrove Nurseries On 15 Acres In Borivali To Offset Versova-Bhayandar Sea Link Losses

BMC will develop 15 acres of mangrove nurseries in Borivali to offset losses from the Versova-Bhayandar Sea Link, replanting over 130,000 saplings to restore Mumbai’s coastal ecosystem.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: BMC To Cultivate Mangrove Nurseries On 15 Acres In Borivali To Offset Versova-Bhayandar Sea Link Losses | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a bid to balance development with ecology, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to raise mangrove nurseries on a stretch of land in Eksar, Borivali, to compensate for the large-scale destruction of mangroves caused by the Versova-Bhayandar Sea Link (VBSL).

The civic body has been offered 84 acres by M/s Dynamics Clubs and Resorts Pvt Ltd at a symbolic rent of just ₹1 per year. Of this, around 15 acres will be chosen to cultivate mangrove nurseries. The saplings nurtured there will later be transplanted in Bhayandar and along the 22-km sea link once construction is underway. On Saturday, the BMC invited objections and claims from individuals or companies regarding the land, with a 15-day deadline for responses.

The need for this project is pressing. According to the bridges department, about 9,000 mangrove trees lie directly in the path of the sea link’s piers, while another 50,000 will be affected by the “shadow areas” created by the elevated structure. “To make up for this, the BMC will be replanting mangroves at a ratio of 1:3, three trees for each one axed down or affected,” an official said. “This is the first time the BMC is taking such a proactive step to replant mangroves in huge numbers.”

The commitment is part of the Environmental Management Plan submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC). The civic body has promised to plant over 137,000 saplings in Bhayandar and Chandrapur. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had earlier directed the BMC to ensure these plantations were in place before the sea link becomes operational.

FPJ Shorts
Will Banks Remain Closed Tomorrow? RBI Confirms Holidays For September 22
Will Banks Remain Closed Tomorrow? RBI Confirms Holidays For September 22
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Number Of Vacancies Raised; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Number Of Vacancies Raised; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
BJP Alleges RJD Workers Abused PM Modi's Late Mother During Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'
BJP Alleges RJD Workers Abused PM Modi's Late Mother During Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Urges Teachers To Focus On Students' Well-Being Beyond Academics
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Urges Teachers To Focus On Students' Well-Being Beyond Academics

For environmentalists, the project is significant because the Eksar plot lies along the same coast as the VBSL, ensuring similar salinity and soil conditions—factors crucial for the survival of transplanted mangroves. Civic officials admit survival rates of saplings can be unpredictable, which is why more than the required 130,000 will be planted.

If successful, the Eksar nurseries will not just replace lost greenery but also reaffirm Mumbai’s attempt to grow with its mangroves intact—a rare harmony between urban ambition and natural resilience.

Do you want me to make this piece more citizen-focused—like how locals in Borivali or Bhayandar feel about the project?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC To Cultivate Mangrove Nurseries On 15 Acres In Borivali To Offset Versova-Bhayandar...

Mumbai News: BMC To Cultivate Mangrove Nurseries On 15 Acres In Borivali To Offset Versova-Bhayandar...

Maharashtra: Police Rescue Three Women Forced Into Prostitution In Palghar Hotel, Manager Arrested...

Maharashtra: Police Rescue Three Women Forced Into Prostitution In Palghar Hotel, Manager Arrested...

Mumbai News: Powai Police Prevents Suicide Attempt By 19-Year-Old After Boyfriend’s Death In Powai

Mumbai News: Powai Police Prevents Suicide Attempt By 19-Year-Old After Boyfriend’s Death In Powai

First Tunnel Boring Machines For Mumbai Underground Project To Arrive From China By September 24

First Tunnel Boring Machines For Mumbai Underground Project To Arrive From China By September 24

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's X Account Hacked, Flags Of Pakistan & Turkey Posted

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's X Account Hacked, Flags Of Pakistan & Turkey Posted