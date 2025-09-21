 Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's X Account Hacked, Flags Of Pakistan & Turkey Posted
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's X Account Hacked, Flags Of Pakistan & Turkey Posted

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's X Account Hacked, Flags Of Pakistan & Turkey Posted

The hackers live-streamed images with photographs of the two Islamic countries, on a day when India and Pakistan are set to play their second game in the Asia Cup.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's 'X' handle was found to be hacked on Sunday, with hackers posting images of flags of Pakistan and Turkey, an official said.

The hackers live-streamed images with photographs of the two Islamic countries, on a day when India and Pakistan are set to play their second game in the Asia Cup.

Read Also
'Bigger Problem Is Stunning Silence Of Union Govt': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray After...
article-image

"We immediately alerted the cybercrime police. Our team that is in-charge of the Dy CM's X hande later retrieved the account," the official said.

It took 30 to 45 minutes to set the account in order, the official added.

FPJ Shorts
Will India, US Seal Trade Deal Soon?, Goyal Heads To Washington Amid Visa Row
Will India, US Seal Trade Deal Soon?, Goyal Heads To Washington Amid Visa Row
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's X Account Hacked, Flags Of Pakistan & Turkey Posted
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's X Account Hacked, Flags Of Pakistan & Turkey Posted
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Out Standings Of Teams In Super 4
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Out Standings Of Teams In Super 4
'Job Pe Aa Gayi Hai Sir': Woman Banker Issues Apology Following Viral Audio of Abusing Army Officer Over Loan Repayment
'Job Pe Aa Gayi Hai Sir': Woman Banker Issues Apology Following Viral Audio of Abusing Army Officer Over Loan Repayment

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's X Account Hacked, Flags Of Pakistan & Turkey Posted

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's X Account Hacked, Flags Of Pakistan & Turkey Posted

'Job Pe Aa Gayi Hai Sir': Woman Banker Issues Apology Following Viral Audio of Abusing Army Officer...

'Job Pe Aa Gayi Hai Sir': Woman Banker Issues Apology Following Viral Audio of Abusing Army Officer...

'Bigger Problem Is Stunning Silence Of Union Govt': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray After...

'Bigger Problem Is Stunning Silence Of Union Govt': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray After...

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As More Rainfall Is Expected Across City & Maharashtra

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As More Rainfall Is Expected Across City & Maharashtra

Mumbai News: BMC To Levy Collection Charges On Commercial Bulk Waste Generators, Residential Units...

Mumbai News: BMC To Levy Collection Charges On Commercial Bulk Waste Generators, Residential Units...