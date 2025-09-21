First Tunnel Boring Machines For Mumbai Underground Project To Arrive From China By September 24 | File Pic (Representational image)

The first set of tunnel boring machines (TBMs) for a major underground infrastructure project in Mumbai is expected to arrive at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) from China by September 24, officials confirmed. A second set is also expected in the coming weeks. Out of the 21 km-long tunnel, a breakthrough of 4.8 km was achieved on Saturday using the NATM method. For the construction of the remaining portion of the tunnel, tunnel boring machines (TBMs) will be used.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday confirmed that the TBMs had been dispatched from China. According to sources, the first set of TBMs is currently en route aboard the vessel Chipol Xiongan, which departed Nansha Port on September 7. The vessel is carrying 18 packages and two containers, with a total weight of 934 metric tonnes.

“The consignment will undergo customs clearance at JNPA before being transported to the tunneling site, a process expected to take around 10 days. As a result, unloading and transportation to the construction sites are likely to be completed in the first week of October,” said an official.

The three tunnel boring machines—manufactured by German tunneling specialist Herrenknecht—will be deployed for excavation through vertical shafts at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Vikhroli, and Sawli. These shafts will serve as entry and exit points for the ambitious underground tunnel project. Additional preparatory works include the construction of a 42-meter inclined shaft at Ghansoli and a portal at Shilphata, being carried out by engineering firm Afcons.

The TBMs, though German-engineered, were manufactured at Herrenknecht’s facility in Guangzhou, China. Their delivery had been significantly delayed due to geopolitical tensions, including the India-China standoff in Galwan. The shipment had been stuck at a Chinese port since early 2025.

In response to the prolonged delay, the Ministry of Railways escalated the issue to the Ministry of External Affairs, which intervened through diplomatic channels. According to sources, the matter was also reportedly raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, after which the issue was resolved.

