 Maharashtra: Police Rescue Three Women Forced Into Prostitution In Palghar Hotel, Manager Arrested Under ITPA
Following a tip-off, personnel of the local crime branch and the immoral human trafficking prevention cell conducted a raid at the hotel located in the Boisar area on September 18.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
Police have rescued three women who were forced into prostitution at a hotel and arrested its 39-year-old manager in Maharashtra's Palghar district | Representational Image

Palghar: Police have rescued three women who were forced into prostitution at a hotel and arrested its 39-year-old manager in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday.

Boisar Hotel Raided After Tip-Off

It came to light that the hotel manager, hailing from Patiala in Punjab, was luring women into prostitution and using the income generated from their exploitation to sustain his livelihood, an official from Boisar police station said.

article-image

Hotel Manager Arrested Under ITPA

The manager was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.

The rescued women have been shifted to a rehabilitation and care centre, the police added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

