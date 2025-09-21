 Mumbai News: Oil Truck Leak In Sewree Leaves Road Slippery; Fire Brigade Rushes For Cleanup
Vidhi Santosh MehtaUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A major oil spill occurred around midnight on Tokar Sarji Maarg in Sewree, after an oil truck leaked while passing through the area. The spill stretched till the R.A.K police chowki, leaving the road dangerously slippery for vehicles. The fire brigade arrived around 1:30 am to begin the cleanup.

Eyewitnesses said oil leaked onto both sides of the road as it shook while moving. Nagesh Pawar, a local resident, recounted how his bike skidded on the oil, but he managed to control it. He added that the fire brigade would cover the oil with soil to reduce the risk of accidents.

In the meantime, local people stepped in to help, instructing commuters and alerting them about the spill. Residents questioned why the road was not closed despite the hazard, but officials explained that completely halting traffic was not possible at that moment. Until the fire brigade arrived, locals and police worked together to manage the situation.

The incident was first reported near R A K Chowki, with residents informing authorities immediately. The narrow road and the rainy season made matters worse, as there were concerns that rainfall could spread the oil further.

Despite the late hour, traffic continued to flow, a reminder of Mumbai’s fast-paced life. The Sewree spill highlighted the dangers of transporting hazardous material at night and the urgent need for rapid response to prevent accidents in the city.

