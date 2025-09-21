86% Of Earth Work Completed On Virar–Dahanu Road Corridor, Marks Major Milestone In ₹3,578 Crore Rail Upgrade |

The ambitious Rs 3,578 crore Virar–Dahanu Road quadrilateral rail corridor project has reached a significant milestone, with 86% of the earth work ( cutting and filling) now completed, according to officials from the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). This corridor, a key component of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) Phase III, is set to transform suburban rail connectivity in the far northern suburbs, reducing congestion and enhancing commuter experience between Virar and Dahanu.

So far, over 23.5 lakh cubic metres of earthwork filling and 2.18 lakh cubic metres of cutting have been successfully executed. The scale of civil engineering involved reflects the corridor’s strategic importance in expanding Mumbai’s suburban rail network.

Several bridges and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) were planned under the project, most of which have now been structurally completed. This includes several key crossings and waterway structures essential for uninterrupted rail traffic.

According to MRVC, at Virar and Vaitarna, the construction of RPF/GRP and RRI buildings, substation, gang tool room, and water tank has been completed, while deck and station building works are currently in progress. At Palghar, Saphale, Kelve Road, Boisar, Vangaon, Umroli, and Dahanu Road, the construction of new station buildings, foot over bridges (FOBs), connecting overpasses (COPs), staff quarters, relay huts, and operational control buildings is at an advanced stage, with finishing works nearing completion at Umroli, Boisar, and Vangaon. Signalling and telecom-related activities, including cable laying and other outdoor works, are progressing steadily across all locations.

Once operational, the upgraded corridor is expected to significantly increase the frequency and capacity of suburban services on the Western Railway line, easing the burden on existing infrastructure and improving daily commute times for thousands of passengers.

The quadrupling of the Virar–Dahanu Road section is a key element of our long-term strategy to strengthen suburban rail connectivity across Mumbai’s extended metropolitan region. Despite challenges related to land acquisition and forest clearances, the project is moving forward steadily. MRVC remains fully committed to completing the project by the end of the Financial Year 2026–27, barring any unforeseen circumstances such as legal, environmental, or force majeure issues beyond our control," said an official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/