 Navi Mumbai: Panvel Locals To Get Adequate Water Supply With Nhava Sheva Scheme’s Capacity Set To Increase To 228 MLD
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 01:05 AM IST
Representative Image

Panvel residents can soon expect a significant improvement in their water supply, as the capacity of the Nhava Sheva water supply scheme is set to increase from 100 MLD (Million Liters per Day) to 228 MLD. This expansion aims to ensure a stable and sufficient water supply for the Panvel Municipal area for the next 20 years.

MLA Prashant Thakur, who has spearheaded this initiative, has been tirelessly advocating for a solution to the area's long-standing water issues. "With the area experiencing rapid urbanization, the demand on essential services like water supply has intensified. Recognizing this, I pressed for a comprehensive water supply plan that would meet future demands," Thakur stated.

Thakur's persistent efforts with the government have yielded positive results, with all pending works on the project now on track for completion. Starting next year, Panvel residents can anticipate a consistent and ample water supply.

The water shortage in Panvel and surrounding areas has been a central issue in the lead-up to the November 20 assembly elections. While Thakur, who is seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive term, has emphasized his commitment to resolving the water problem, his opponent from the MVA, Balaram Patil, has accused Thakur of deceiving the public.

The Nhava Sheva water supply scheme, essential for mitigating water shortages in the Panvel Municipal Corporation area, faced significant delays due to encroachments along the pipeline route. These obstacles halted mechanical works worth Rs 22 crore and stalled construction activities valued at Rs 364 crore.

Despite these challenges, Thakur has worked to complete critical tasks in Vayal and Bhokarpada, including the installation of pumping machines, headworks, and substations. His efforts aim to ensure that once the scheme is finalized, Panvel will no longer struggle with water scarcity.

The completion of this project represents a significant milestone in enhancing the quality of life for Panvel residents, securing a reliable water supply for many years to come.

