Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Resume Water Supply At Low Pressure On Friday After 12-Hour Repair On 1800 mm Morbe Dam Pipeline

Navi Mumbai: NMMC resumes water supply at low pressure after 12-hour repair on Morbe Dam pipeline | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: After the repair work of main water pipeline of 1800 mm diameter from Morbe Dam, for over 12 hours, water supply from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), expected in low pressure on Friday.

This pipeline supplies water to the NMMC area, and had developed a leakage near Nerul Sector 46, Akshar Building, Palm Beach Road on Thursday morning. As a result, the water supply to the NMMC area from the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant was shut off for repair work starting from 10:00 am on Thursday.

"The repair work on the main pipeline was carried out on a war footing for over 12 hours. We shut down the water supply after our monitoring staff noticed the leakage on Thursday morning. The pipeline has now been repaired and the supply will start from Friday morning at low pressure to all NMMC areas as well as Kharghar and Kamothe," Executive Engineer Arvind Shinde said.

On Thursday, parts of Navi Mumbai faced water crunch due to the sudden shutdown of water supply. Citizens have been advised to use water judiciously and cooperate with the corporation.