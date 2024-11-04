 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Officials Booked For Negligence After 6-Year-Old Drowns In Open Water Tank In Vashi Garden
The incident happened on Saturday night at Gorakshanath Palwe Garden in Vashi Sector 14, when 6-year-old Siddharth Vishal Ughade fell into an open water tank while playing.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Vishal Ughade |

Navi Mumbai: Garden inspector, contractor, security guards, and officials from the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation have been booked for negligence after a 6-year-old boy dies after drowning in a water tank in Vashi garden. The incident happened on Saturday night at Gorakshanath Palwe Garden in Vashi Sector 14, when 6-year-old Siddharth Vishal Ughade fell into an open water tank while playing.

About The Tragedy

Siddharth's father, Vishal Ughade, resides with his family in Vashi Sector 15 and often goes for walks in the Gorakshanath Palwe Garden. On Saturday at around 8 PM, he took Siddharth along for a walk. While Vishal was walking, Siddharth was playing hide-and-seek with other children. While playing, he fell into the open water tank in the garden.

After a while, when Siddharth could not be found, Vishal searched the entire garden, but there was no sign of him. Acting on suspicion, he checked the open water tank in the corner of the garden and found Siddharth floating inside. Vishal jumped into the tank to rescue him and immediately took him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

The Vashi police arrived at the scene upon receiving information and conducted an inspection, subsequently recording the incident as an accidental death.

The open water tank, where Siddharth met his tragic end, was not properly secured, and the darkness in that area made it difficult for Siddharth to notice the open tank while playing. This negligence in maintaining the water tank is believed to have led to the accident, said police.

"After the investigations, we have registered a case of negligence against the officials of the corporation and the contractor. The corporation will now have to tell us the names of the responsible officials," a police officer from Vashi police station said.

