Road Accident Report August 2024: Mumbai And Thane City See Fatalities Drop By 11.5% And 12.5%, While Navi Mumbai Faces 84.6% Surge In Deaths

Representative Image

Recent data from the Maharashtra transport department reveals a mixed picture of road safety in the state, with fatalities from road accidents declining in Mumbai and Thane city, but significantly increasing in Navi Mumbai and Thane rural areas during August 2024 compared to the same month last year.

According to the report released on Thursday, fatalities in Mumbai city decreased by 11.5%, while Thane city saw a decline of 12.5%. In August 2023, Mumbai recorded 217 road accidents resulting in 26 deaths. However, this August, the number of accidents dropped to 199, with fatalities falling to 23. Similarly, Thane city reported 72 accidents and 16 fatalities in August 2023, while in August 2024, there were 68 accidents and 14 deaths.

Conversely, the situation has worsened significantly in Navi Mumbai and Thane's rural areas. Navi Mumbai witnessed a staggering 84.6% increase in fatalities, with 24 deaths in August 2024 compared to 13 the previous year, despite a rise in accidents from 51 to 60. In Thane rural areas, fatalities increased by 21.4%, with the number of deaths rising from 14 to 17 as accidents grew from 23 to 29.

"These alarming spikes raise concerns about road safety measures in these regions," warned an expert, underscoring the urgent need for effective interventions.

However, Maharashtra state experienced an overall decline of 10.8% in road accident fatalities in August 2024. The total number of incidents reported across the state decreased from 2,833 in August 2023 to 2,669 in 2024, with deaths dropping from 1,208 to 1,023.

"Despite the overall positive trend, the sharp rise in fatalities in certain areas highlights the need for targeted interventions to ensure consistent safety improvements across the state," remarked a retired transport department official.

"The findings underscore the necessity for tailored road safety strategies in regions experiencing rising fatalities, aiming to enhance overall road safety and protect lives across Maharashtra" he said.

Highlights

Mumbai accident deaths dip by 11.5%

Thane city deaths decline by 12.5%

Navi Mumbai fatalities rise by 84.6%

Thane rural deaths rise by 21.4%