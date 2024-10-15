Navi Mumbai Crime: 24-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death Over Chikkis In Mahape MIDC; 3 Arrested

Tragic incident in Navi Mumbai: A 24-year-old man lost his life following an assault over chikkis. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A 24-year-old man lost his life over two small pieces of chikkis from a jar placed at the counter of a store. The deceased identified as Juyal Imran Khan (24), resident of Panvel on Saturday was thrashed to death by three men for taking out the sweet without any permission from a store situated at plot no A/ 544 of Mahape MIDC.

Khan and one of his friends Irfan Latif Shaikh (28) had gone to Rabale to meet a friend at Gothavli village. At around 2pm on Saturday while they were returning from Rabale, they felt thirsty and decided to buy a bottle of water from a shop.

Khan entered a shop to buy a bottle of water and in the process also opened a jar kept on the counter table and took out two chikkis without permission and also took a bite. Anil Kumar alias Lagesh Bagelu Gautam (20), the shopkeeper of the shop got irked over the act and started an argument with Khan.

“Khan was having tobacco while in the shop and Gautam was angered that he put his hand using which he had eaten tobacco. The argument lead to physical assault and two others from the nearby shop joined Gautam to assault Khan,” police inspector Sunil Waghmare from Rabale MIDC police station said.

Sandesh Subhash Jabbar (26) and Sursingh Chandeya Jamuda (55) were the two other men who joined Gautam to assault Khan.

Shaikh who had accompanied Khan, took him to hospital wherein he was declared dead on admission. Shaikh then informed the police and registered a compliant. The accused had used iron roda to assault Khan which caused multiple fractures and head injury.

The police then arrested the three accused under section 103 (1) – a group commits murder, 115 (1) and 118(1) voluntarily causes hurt, 352 – intentional hurt, 3- (5) criminal act with common intent of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The accused have been remanded to police custody till October 17.