Navi Mumbai: Over 90 Participate In Eco-Friendly Ganesh-Making Workshop In Seawoods |

Navi Mumbai: Around 90 people attended an eco-friendly Ganpati making workshop held in Seawoods on Sunday. Participants learned about making Ganpati with soil and sadu mati (natural clay) during the session which, conducted under the guidance of Rupali Patole, a renowned artist.

Sameer Bagwan, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sub-city Chief said that participants were enthusiastic to learn and know more about eco-friendly Ganpati making. "We have sought applications online to attend the workshop. A total of 72 applications were received. However, during the work, more people came and joined to learn," said Bagwan. He added that the purpose of the workshop is to educate and empower residents on crafting eco-conscious Ganesha idols using Shadu Mati (natural clay).

The initiative highlighted a growing awareness and commitment to environmentally responsible celebrations during Ganeshotsav, a festival widely celebrated in the region. Bagwan said, "By encouraging individuals to craft their own idols from Shadu Mati, the event promotes sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ultimately contributing to the preservation of the environment."

The workshop equipped devotees with the skills and knowledge required to create eco-friendly Ganesha idols, instilling a sense of ownership and responsibility toward the environment.

Apart from making Ganpati with soil and clay, they were also taught how to put seeds inside the idol, so that after immersion, the seed becomes a plant and nourishes nature.

Participants Express Joy Over Attending Workshop

Janvi Patil, one of the participants said that the workshop was very informative and she enjoyed learning the art of making eco-friendly Ganpati.

Another participant said that it was a wonderful experience as she learned to make idols on her own. "The workshop was planned in a way that young children as well as adults learned the art easily," said the participant.

Vitthal More, Shiv Sena (UBT) district president who was also present said that a message of celebrating the festival in an eco-friendly way was also conveyed. He added that plaster of Paris is not good for environment and such kinds of workshop is necessary to create awareness.

