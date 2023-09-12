Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Holds Workshop On Narcotics & Cyber-Crime For Students | Representational Image

The Panvel Taluka Police conducted a workshop at Shree Chhatrapati Vidyalaya Science Junior College, Vanje in Panvel on how to stay safe from cyber crimes and addiction to narcotics. Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Powar, Vikas Salvi, Vijay Singhe, Police Constable Londhe, Ravindra Patil, Prakash Khaire of Panvel Taluka police station and Principal Karde along with teachers and students were present.

Workshop enlightens children about adverse effects of drugs

On this occasion, API Vijay Shinge informed of the ill- effects of consuming any form of drugs. He said that the consumption of drugs is harmful to health. “The habit of consumption of drugs, ganja, opium, and alcohol starts with the consumption of tobacco. Drugs are supplied from foreign countries with the aim of destroying the younger generation,” he said.

They also informed that there is a provision of 20 years of imprisonment if found selling narcotics. “It is important to say no to drugs,” he said.

Cyber Awareness was also on the agenda

During the workshop, the cyber cell team also guided how not to fall prey to cyber fraud. They suggested that children do not open unknown links, including mobile links like mobile hacks, and sexual crimes. “Social media - WhatsApp, Instagram is used for sexual exploitation. Don't rely on internet acquaintances, don't fall for social media friendships. Unknown link, challenged to not trust an unknown person,” said the police official.

