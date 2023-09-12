 Navi Mumbai: Panvel Shiv Sena UBT Demand Free Water Tankers To Residents; Pens Letter To PMC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Panvel Shiv Sena UBT Demand Free Water Tankers To Residents; Pens Letter To PMC

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Shiv Sena UBT Demand Free Water Tankers To Residents; Pens Letter To PMC

The concerned authorities are not doing much to resolve the water issue. Even silt from the Dehrang dam has not been removed by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Panvel Shiv Sena UBT Demand Free Tankers To Residents | FPJ

Residents of Panvel have been suffering from severe water shortages for many years. The concerned authorities are not doing much to resolve the issue. Even silt from the Dehrang dam has not been removed by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Shiv Sena UBT submits letter to PMC

Panvel City Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) submitted a letter of demand to the administration of PMC to make Panvel free from water tankers by making water available free of cost to Panvel residents.

On this occasion, Panvel city chief Praveen Jadhav, Panvel city organizer Rakesh Temghare, Yuva Sena district youth officer Parag Mohite, deputy city organizer Achyut Manore, women's organizer Archana Kulkarni, honorable councilor Vishwas Mhatre, Sujan Muslondkar, Sunny Temghare, Prashant Narsale, Nikhil Bhagat etc., and other Shiv Sainiks were present.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Coaching Class Owner Accused Of Molestation & Unnatural Sex With Teacher
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe Residents Fumes At PMC For Poor Fumigation After Girl Dies Of Dengue

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe Residents Fumes At PMC For Poor Fumigation After Girl Dies Of Dengue

Differently-Abled Children Enjoy Eco-Friendly Ganesha Making With NMMC; See Pics

Differently-Abled Children Enjoy Eco-Friendly Ganesha Making With NMMC; See Pics

Thane News: Bandh Called By Sakal Maratha Morcha Receives Mix Response

Thane News: Bandh Called By Sakal Maratha Morcha Receives Mix Response

Maharashtra Government Seeks Unchained Support From Various Authorities For Hindayan Cycling Event

Maharashtra Government Seeks Unchained Support From Various Authorities For Hindayan Cycling Event

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Holds Workshop On Narcotics & Cyber-Crime For Students

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Holds Workshop On Narcotics & Cyber-Crime For Students