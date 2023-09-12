Navi Mumbai: Panvel Shiv Sena UBT Demand Free Water Tankers To Residents; Pens Letter To PMC

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Shiv Sena UBT Demand Free Tankers To Residents | FPJ

Residents of Panvel have been suffering from severe water shortages for many years. The concerned authorities are not doing much to resolve the issue. Even silt from the Dehrang dam has not been removed by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Shiv Sena UBT submits letter to PMC

Panvel City Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) submitted a letter of demand to the administration of PMC to make Panvel free from water tankers by making water available free of cost to Panvel residents.

On this occasion, Panvel city chief Praveen Jadhav, Panvel city organizer Rakesh Temghare, Yuva Sena district youth officer Parag Mohite, deputy city organizer Achyut Manore, women's organizer Archana Kulkarni, honorable councilor Vishwas Mhatre, Sujan Muslondkar, Sunny Temghare, Prashant Narsale, Nikhil Bhagat etc., and other Shiv Sainiks were present.

