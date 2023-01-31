Navi Mumbai: Over 100 rickshaw drivers promote waste segregation | Sourced Photo

Navi Mumbai: More than one hundred rickshaw drivers with their participated in a rally organised as part of the cleanliness drive in Airoli ward. The innovative awareness campaign was organised to convey the importance of dry and wet waste segregation.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been conducting a number of activities as part of the cleanliness survey 2023 under the guidance of municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar. The civic body has decided to achieve the number one rank in the survey.

One such initiative in the Airoli ward was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Circle 2 Dr. Amrish Patnigere, and ward officer of the Airoli ward Mahendra Sapre.

Auto rickshaw drivers spread the message of waste segregation with the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Nishcha Kela - Number 1' in the Airoli area.

While displaying placards about the segregation of waste in the house in three ways namely wet, dry and household hazardous, they also conveyed messages like hygiene and health issues such as large societies and organizations starting processing plants to dispose of their daily wet waste, avoiding plastic bags and single-use plastic bags and using a cloth or paper bags, not spitting in public places, etc.

